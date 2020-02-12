One could say royals and fashion go hand in hand, but there’s a group of them that have taken their passion for fashion (sorry, we had to!) a step further. Aside from giving sartorial inspiration through their own styles, they’ve made their fashion footprints by taking their entrepreneurial spirits to create capsule collections as well as full-on brands. Peruvian-born Princess Alessandra de Osma, married to Prince Christian of Hanover, isn’t only spotted at the front row of fashion shows, but her luxe handbag brand Moi and Sass, reinforces her ties to the fashion world. And let’s not forget Meghan Markle’s capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works.

The Duchess of Sussex worked with some of her favorite brands to create five essential wardrobe pieces cognitive of her personal style. Furthermore, Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, evidently carries fashion in her genes.

Keep reading for more on royals who’ve tapped into the fashion realm.