Even if he doesn’t take home the award for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix is still a winner. The actor who has been nominated all season for his work in Joker, has worn one suit for each and every award show he has attended. The reason? Sustainability.

Ahead of awards season, the 45-year-old actor announced he would wear one suit–a Stella McCartney tuxedo–in order to promote sustainable fashion. After his appearance at the Golden Globes, the designer released a statement in support of his decision.“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you.”

Keep scrolling to relive Joaquin’s look of the season...