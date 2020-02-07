Something that stood out this week is that red was a popular color among royal ladies! Queen Maxima sported the bold color at the premiere of Frida by the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam, inspired by the life of the iconic Frida Kahlo. Lady Amelia Windsor was another royal who opted for the fiery hue for the British Vogue and Tiffany and Co. Fashion and Film party. Surely this is the first of many looks the socialite will be rocking during fashion month.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, didn’t miss out on the trend and slipped into a knit dress from the affordable brand, Zara. Funnily, Queen Letizia, who’s shown her affinity for the color time and time again didn’t step out in red, but rather a statement printed dress and a sleek velvet number.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of this week’s killer looks brought to you by Kate, Crown Princess Mary, and more!