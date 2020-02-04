She’s Grace Kelly’s granddaughter after all, so it’s no surprise Princess Alexandra of Hanover has got killer fashion sense. The 20-year-old royal is often spotted sitting front row at shows like Chanel, Dior, and Chloé, to name a few, and she’s quickly rising to the top as one of the most stylish royals. As the only daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Alexandra has made a name for herself as an Olympic figure skater. Nonetheless, over the years, she’s made it clear she’s keen about fashion. From her chic sartorial choices to attending style events, Charlotte Casiraghi’s half-sister is quickly becoming known as fashion’s favorite royal.

In case you need any more proof, below we’ve compiled some of her most stylish moments wearing everything from a pair of Chanel’s iconic toe-cap boots to a sleek belted trench and more covetable get-ups. Ahead, some of our favorite looks Alexandra has recently rocked.