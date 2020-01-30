If you love romantic prints, classy, ladylike silhouettes and muted hues, then you’re going to love Eva Mendes’ upcoming collection for New York and Company. The latest assortment (available February 12) features a slew of chic separates perfect for the office, weekends and everything in between. Near the end of 2019, the fashion designer spoke to HOLA! USA about what designing clothes is like for her and what she’s learned thus far about creating pieces for all shapes and sizes.

“Latin women, we all look different. That's one thing that non-Latin people don’t really understand,” she said. “In my family alone, we have some blondes, we have like literally from every color to every body type. That's really inspiring to me because I'm designing for every woman and they're basically all in my family,” she added. Evidently, Eva keeps everybody in mind.

Scroll through the gallery to check out some of our top picks from her latest collection.