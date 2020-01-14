Dascha Polanco is an entire mood — from the way she dresses to the way she carries herself, she does it with a loads of self respect and a health dose of #selflovery. It doesn’t matter where the American Crime Story actress is, she will rock anything at anytime. In no place is that more evident then when she is at the beach or lounging by the pool in one of her FOMO-worthy swimsuits. Dascha loves her swimsuits, whether a chic one-piece or a multi-colored two-piece, she shows us that we never have to stick to one look to look timeless and classic.

Not only does she love her swimsuits, but she loves to share her killer moments with fans and followers from all over. Reminding them that they should always rock whatever space they are in and always (always) rock it with lots of #selflovery. Check out some of her top swimsuits moments below.