Ana de Armas is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she an incredible actress — having been nominated for her first Golden Globe for her role in the critically-acclaimed Knives Out as Marta Cabrera — but she is also an impeccable and trendsetting dresser when it comes to her red carpet style.

All eyes will be on her has she steps out for the night in her princess-like sparkly gown, which will be setting the pace for the rest of her 2020 award season (and giving us serious fashion FOMO in the process). The Blade Runner 2049 actress will be a bright shining Latinx fashion star tonight, surely making the late Joan Rivers proud.