The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time to start prepping your party looks. Whether it’s an office event, gala or family get together, take holiday partywear inspiration from some of our favorite royals like Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia, Meghan Markle, and Queen Maxima. Who better to take fashion cues from this season than some of the most stylish women in the world? Get ready to celebrate the holidays looking like a true Queen.