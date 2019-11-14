There's no doubt that A-list kids often inherit the fashion gene from their famous mamis and papis. Case in point: Roselyn Sanchez’s daughter Sebella Rose, or Ricky Martin's twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who have turned out to be red carpet stars just like their parents!

These mini-fashionistas are bringing us some serious style joy, even knowing how to strike a pose whether on social media or serving looks to photographers at Hollywood events.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite Latinx kids showing off their fashion like true miniature style stars!

