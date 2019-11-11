The blue Cady dress by Veronica Beard that she wore on the first day to visit the District Six Museum had already been seen in late October 2018 in Tonga: an elegant design that she combined with Carina espadrilles by Castañer.

During the royal tour of South Africa – and her first official trip as a mother – Meghan Markle showed her fondness for shirt dresses in their three versions: short, midi, and long. And we must admit that it’s a useful staple for most people’s closet – handy for both vacations and work meetings.

Apart from the fact that it adapts to all body types, often has features like front pockets, it can also come in both classic and contemporary style. These were the five designs that she wore to the various engagements in South Africa, often in the company of her husband, Prince Harry.