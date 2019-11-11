Recreate Margot Robbie's relaxed and vintage look
Retro style rules this season. The runways are partially responsible for the revival of several iconic garments and, of course, the other share of merit belongs to celebrities. There is one trend, however, that keeps convincing us and that has also caught Margot Robbie's attention.
The actress has worn an array of outfits in earth tones, whites and creams - a tribute to the sixties - during the promotional tour of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
The Victoria Mock-neck blouse by Apiece Apart (Revolve, $173) is made of 100% cotton. Its semi-transparent and light look is appropriate for the mid-season.
These flawless white-dyed jeans by Caroline (Shopbop, $189) keep the front patchwork pockets and feature a flattering high waist along with a loose leg cut.
Complete the vintage look with the Ornament slingbacks by Seychelles (Revolve, $109) with artificial soles, elastic heel straps and three-inch heels.
Are you ready to add one of Margot Robbie's fave trends to your mid-season closet?
