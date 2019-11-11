Retro style rules this season. The runways are partially responsible for the revival of several iconic garments and, of course, the other share of merit belongs to celebrities. There is one trend, however, that keeps convincing us and that has also caught Margot Robbie's attention.

The actress has worn an array of outfits in earth tones, whites and creams - a tribute to the sixties - during the promotional tour of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.