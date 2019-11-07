Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez's summer visit to St Tropez for Magic Johnson's 60th birthday gave the couple plenty of romantic moments to capture on social media – but it also gave us a chance to see some seriously stylish JLo fashion, including a gorgeous blue polka dot skirt perfect for the sunny French Riviera.
Jennifer wore the Carolina Constas 'Hera' skirt (Net-a-Porter, $360), made of light chiffon and featuring a tie-waist, combining it with a cropped summer blouse and her signature silver hoop earrings.
