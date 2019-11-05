Denim is as functional as it is versatile, a regular on the fashion scene since it emerged as cool kids' wardrobe staple in the 1950s. And this winter, double the denim means double the style! The jeans combinations that have taken over in dresses, jumpsuits, jackets and jeans, are making a statement in various super chic ways.

At Fashion Week, the top fashion houses have put forward their own interpretations of this former utilitarian workmen's' fabric, with chic tailoring and unexpected combos on the catwalk. And they're the perfect looks for winter, making sure we keep warm and practical, even while we're hitting the hallways at work and school like we're on a runway ourselves! Scroll through 10 great new ways to wear denim on denim looks...