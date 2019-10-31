Leather fever is reaching boiling point, and designers and fashionistas are opting for dresses to show off just how versatile this material is. As always, Jennifer Lopez was among the first to rock the trend - stepping out in a burgundy leather gown that combines glamor, femininity, and this season's hottest color.

This exclusive design by Zimmermann - which comes with a price tag of $3,750 - has a drape front, long sleeves and falls fluidly to the hemline, all details that show the how versatility and delicacy of this material. If you want to jump on the fall-winter trend like the Hustlers star, here are a few suggestions you'll love: