The decade of the 1990s is making a major fashion comeback in styles from slip dresses to grunge-inspired plaid flannel. Another throwback Nineties trend we love is the return of lush, touchable fabrics like velvet and corduroy in everything from dresses to jumpsuits.

Nineties nostalgia is set to continue for seasons to come if the cool runway looks from top labels at Fashion Week are anything to go by. Fall and winter is the perfect time to rock the velvet and corduroy fashion trend which is practical, warm and wearable.

Scroll through to see the elegant, sensual pieces from the catwalk and get inspired for your own '90s-inspired outfits.