Can there be a more versatile item of clothing than one in denim? Probably not; that's why this fabric is always a great choice, especially for informal occasions that call for practicality, functionality and total comfort. A case in point - Meghan Markle's choice for a special trip to New York to see her BFF Serena Williams play in the US Open final.

The Duchess of Sussex went for a demin shirt dress, which sold out within a few hours of her wearing it in public before becoming available again from the J.Crew online store for $118. Megan wore a light gray sweater-blazer over her shoulders - also from the brand she often favors.