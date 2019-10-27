Millie Bobby Brown is a clear example of how floral prints can be worn not only in springtime but also when the days start shortening. On one of her latest public appearances, the Stranger Things actress chose a super flattering dress in vibrant colors. A very good option to launch her new makeup line Florence in London. She looked as pretty as a petal!

This floral dress, part of the Crucero 2020 collection by Venezuelan designerCarolina Herrera, is perfect for welcoming fall. A colorful print on a black background will be a motif that you’ll see repeatedly during the upcoming cold-weather season. Here are eight ways for you to incorporate this fall's hottest trend into your closet!