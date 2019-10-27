Natalie Portman is known for her elegant style and never putting a foot wrong when it comes to her red carpet fashion. Although she's a fan of alternating between black and white dresses (bringing to mind her role in Black Swan), she also has a dual personality when it comes to her favorite romantic shades. The Star Wars beauty loves princess looks in blush pink and nude as well as sizzling looks in fire engine red. Which color suits her best? Scroll through some of our favorite Natalie Portman looks and decide for yourself.