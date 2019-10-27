For this fall-winter season, fashion revisits some classics. Plaid print -preferably window or XL plaid type- as well as thick fabrics are examples that reappear again among fashion trends. Celebs like Eva Longoria have taken due note of this by choosing an outfit that combines elegance, simplicity and a clear retro touch that further enhances the outfit she wore at the Dora and The Lost City of Gold press conference.

Faithful to her own style, the actress arouses our interest in these garments. Therefore, we present some models for you to replicate this ultra feminine look.