During their royal tour of Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge brought a heavy dose of fashion inspiration with a slew of glam, colorful and traditional outfits. Since day one of their tour, Kate Middleton dressed to impress with multiple pieces from one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker, as well as Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. The 37-year-old royal slipped in everything from traditional sherwani kameez in bold and vivid hues to a sparkly emerald gown to several fall-ready outfits.

Keeping her chic and elegant style on full display, Prince William’s wife embraced the South Asian country’s culture with beautiful pieces akin to Pakistani people.

Scroll through the gallery to see every look Kate donned during their five-day tour in Pakistan.