Black is an intense, enigmatic and sophisticated color — one that actress Angelina Jolie has turned it into her very own fashion identity stamp. She has been seen in a myriad of beautiful shapes and styles, but nothing is more "Angie" then when she dons a black gown on the red carpet. Whehter it is short and simple, a midi with a low cut or posseses an optical illusion: she always captivates us. We've gathered some of her best looks below!
