Hi, hello, hola! Are you already thinking about how you’re going to revamp your closet for the fall season, please look no further because HOLA! USA has got the answer: Green. This season, green is the color to wear for the rest of the year. You can opt for light or darker shades of the color to suit your fashion needs.

Many fashion houses have introduced gorgeous green designs for the upcoming season, but no one has quite convinced us of the trend like Latina Powerhouse Eva Longoria. Recently, the actress has donned beautiful green jumpsuit designs while attending events and promoting her projects.

Keep scrolling to see how you too can wear a green jumpsuit this fall season.

