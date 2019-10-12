Jennifer was hard at work filming her new movie Marry Me when it happened. The actress and her co-star Owen Wilson were shooting a scene on the streets of Brooklyn, NY in what seemed to be the late and chilly hours of Friday, October 11. Looking as chic as ever, the triple threat donned an edgy wardrobe which consisted of a cream blouse, long black coat with crimson accents and tiny leather shorts. Although the latter looked sizzlin’ on Jenny, they were no doubt unfriendly to the brisk evening. Never fear, JLo had a solution!