It’s officially fall season! It’s time to swap your summer bikinis for sweater weather turtlenecks. This year, however, there’s one summer item that will be a must-have for your fall wardrobe: shorts. Thanks to Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and other A-listers, biker shorts are now a go-to item even in the cold, autumn season.

Instead of denim, these shorts are tailored and equipped with materials that will protect you from the drop in degrees. Leather (and faux leather) options all made their way to the fall/winter 2019/2020 fashion trends.

We’ve rounded up a select group of styles that pair perfectly with crop tops, blazers and (obvi) over-sized sweaters.