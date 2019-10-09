Since the beginning of time, humans have used animal skin to protect ourselves from cold. The hair and leather of hunting specimens have historically been used as insulation to protect us from the most intense winters. With the development of other materials and techniques to preserve heat, the use of the skin went from being imperative to being more associated with the sumptuousness and exoticism of the animal from which it has been taken. A status symbol, in short.

Wearing animal print has been a fantasy for fashionistas. Although organizations such as Peta continue to speak their piece on the matter. The truth is that while some continue to use real animals, others take advantage of faux fur that reproduces the original patterns of wildlife animals.

Keep scrolling to see the numerous ways to style a leopard print coat for the winter.