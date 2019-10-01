Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This season fashion houses are betting on metallic elements as the next must-have trend. Rich metals like gold and silver are taking over with their timeless appeal. This new wave of metallics adds an undeniably glam note. Take a look at Scarlett Johansson who rocks this stunning number by Rodarte. Metallic dresses aren’t only flattering, but they’re also perfect if you’re looking to no go unnoticed. Are you ready to fall for the metallic trend?
