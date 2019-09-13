HOLA! USA wants to empower the Latinx community with narratives about the contributions that Latinos have made in the U.S. It is time to celebrate our Latinidad in all its glory. These are our stories; this is Latinx.

It's 2019 and Latinas are dominating. Across all industries, Latina women are making their mark in the world. In Hollywood, Eva Longoria is transforming the way movie and television productions operate by promoting a work environment that accepts women breastfeeding. Over in the cuisine sector, Mexican chef Daniela Soto-Innes is fusing her Latinx roots in different dishes, earning her the title of "World's Best Female Chef." And beauty entrepreneur Julissa Prado is encouraging and empowering women to embrace their natural hair texture with her revolutionary brand Rizos Curls.

So yeah, Latinas are currently killing it. If you're in need of even more inspiration, HOLA! USA has assembled a group of tees with powerful Latina messages because what's a wardrobe without a signature graphic tee!

These seven t-shirts (courtesy of Etsy) are to sure to inspire, impress and earn you a double tap on your feed if worn correctly. You're welcome!

