If you’re familiar with el Chapulin Colorado which translates to red cricket, then you’ll know he’s remembered by two popular of the most popular phrases in Mexican pop culture: “No contaban con mi astucia (You weren't counting on my shrewdness) and !Siganme los buenos! (Good people, follow my lead). The comedic character wore a bright red suit (hence the name), yellow shorts, matching sneakers and he carried a hammer – his weapon to fight off villains.