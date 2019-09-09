POWERED BY BOBBI BROWN

Fashion week is in full force which means if you’ve been following along, then you know what’s coming spring 2020. If not, we’ve got you covered by highlighting some of the season’s biggest trends. Although there are still many more shows to come (Milan, London and Paris), we’re predicting these looks will be huge in the upcoming season. We’re talking about bright and vivid hues, bold prints, all-things ‘70s and hot pink, which we like to refer to as Rosa Mexicano.

Scroll through the gallery to get a first look at what you’ll want to shop for in Spring 2020 and get inspired by Tommy Hilfiger X Zendaya, Jonathan Cohen, Staud and many more.