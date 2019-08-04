Queen Letizia wore an amazing optical illusion dress – perfect for petites!
The ladies of the Spanish royal family were all smiles as they left the theater post watching Swan Lake.
Letizia looked ultra-chic with a black and white striped dress which added inches to her frame thanks to thin and wide vertical stripes.
The foursome enjoyed a girl's night as neither King Felipe or Juan Carlos I were present during their outing.
The Spanish royal family looked picture-perfect for their meeting with press during their annual summer vacation.
The fashionista teamed her look with tan espadrilles, which she's been wearing a lot during her summer vacay.
Just a couple of days prior, Letizia served major style inspiration wearing a chic utilitarian jumpsuit.
