Iglesias twins Cristina and Victoria show off their luxe fashion skills in Ibiza
Cristina opted for head-to-to beige in a mini slip dress with matching slip-on sandals and a crossbody by Chanel.
The blonde beauty wore the Chanel side-pack in beige.
Meanwhile, Victoria took a different approach with a printed flowy dress and white accessories from the luxe fashion giant.
Victoria carried her belongings in a sleek white Flap Bag
And wore thong T-strap sandals to match. So chic!
