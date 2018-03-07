From Lady Gaga channeling Princess Diana to Kate Middleton finding a style match in Sienna Miller, royals around the world both inspire and are inspired by Hollywood's most stylish stars. Scroll through to see how the two worlds have collided to create some of fashion's most glamorous twinning moments. Royals and celebrities alike are loving Orla Kiely's dark floral print with dots – but who wore it first? Kate Middleton wore the Leith x Orla Kiely Margaret Smock Bib Floral Print dress for a February 2018 outing to the National Portrait Gallery in London, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker, center, wore a skirt featuring the print out in New York City in January. The first famous name we spotted wearing the Orla Kiely design, though, was actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard, right, who sported it at Cyndi Lauper's 2017 'Home for the Holidays' concert benefitting the True Colors Fund at Beacon Theatre on December 9, 2017 in NYC.