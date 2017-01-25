Melania Trump has a very clear sense of her own style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress," the first lady-elect told HELLO! in 2011. "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the T-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely." As the Trumps now prepare to move from Fifth Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, take a look at the future First Lady's style throughout the years.