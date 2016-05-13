Europe's princesses love this affordable dress – but who do you think wore it best?
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wore the popular H&M dress to the Copenhagen Fashion Summit on Thursday.
The dress features a mullet hemline, shorter at the front and longer at the back.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden often wears pieces from H&M's Conscious Collection.
Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway wore the dress to attend an amfAR gala in New York in 2014.
Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum also own the pretty dress.
Gigi Hadid’s baby is ready for Buckingham Palace in new ensemble
Queen Letizia is spotted in the perfect summer fashion look
Kate Middleton re-wore a yellow dress from her royal tour of Australia for a meaningful reason
Queen Elizabeth’s coronation heels are making a stylish comeback in honor of her anniversary
Pisces celebrities: From Rihanna and Olivia Rodrigo to Eva Longoria and Eva Mendes
Zendaya’s best looks at the ‘Dune: Part 2’ press tour: From vintage Givenchy in Seoul to Mugler in London
Premio Lo Nuestro 2024: Best Red Carpet Looks
Christina Aguilera invites guests to join her in a Vegas Airbnb
Trinity Rodman, Linda Caicedo, and more stars to watch at CONCACAF W Gold Cup