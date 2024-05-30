Fans of the popular ‘Knives Out’ franchise are sharing their excitement for the upcoming movie. And while details about the new production are still under wraps, there have been some big announcements, surrounding the star-studded cast of the third installment, titled ‘Wake Up Dead Man.’

Production is set to start in June in the U.K. and new faces include Andrew Scott, Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, among others. Check out the actors involved in the new movie so far!