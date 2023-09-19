2023 Latin GRAMMY nominations: Celebrating excellence in Portuguese and Spanish-language music

Every year, the Latin music industry eagerly anticipates the Latin GRAMMY Awards. This event celebrates the rich diversity of Spanish-language music and serves as a global stage to honor and elevate artists from across the Spanish-speaking world.

In 2023, the Latin Recording Academy continues its mission to recognize and appreciate outstanding talent, and this year’s nominations promise to be as exciting as ever.

Angela Alvarez poses with the award for Best New Artist at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held at the Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Thursday, November 16, music enthusiasts from around the globe will gather to witness the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. This year’s event holds a special significance as it marks the first time the Latin GRAMMYs will be hosted in Seville, Spain. The city, known for its rich cultural heritage, provides a stunning backdrop for an evening that celebrates the cultural and musical diversity of the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking world.

This year’s Latin GRAMMYs venue is Seville’s Conference and Exhibition Centre, popularly known as FIBES. This choice not only adds a touch of grandeur to the event but also represents a historic milestone for the organization. The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will be the first-ever international telecast in the history of the awards, signifying the growing global influence and appeal of Spanish-language music.

Singer Shakira accepts the award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album onstage at the 12th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on November 10, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The excitement peaked on Tuesday, September 20, when the Latin Recording Academy officially announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs. Music lovers, artists, and industry insiders eagerly gathered to see which artists and works had been recognized for their excellence in various categories.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the talented artists and their outstanding works that are vying for a Latin GRAMMY in 2023:

Record Of The Year

“No Es Que Te Extrañe”- Christina Aguilera

“Carretera y Manta”- Pablo Alborán

“Déjame Llorarte”- Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

“Si Tú Me Quieres”- Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

“Mientras Me Curo Del Cora”- Karol G

“De Todas Las Flores”- Natalia Lafourcade

“Ojos Marrones”- Lasso

“La Fórmula”- Maluma & Marc Anthony

“Despechá”- Rosalía

“Correcaminos”- Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean

Album Of The Year

“La Cu4rta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

“A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas

“De Adentro Pa Afuera” – Camilo

“Décimo Cuarto” – Andrés Cepeda

“Vida Cotidiana” – Juanes

“Mañana Será Bonito” – Karol G

“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Play” – Ricky Martín

“Eadda9223” – Fito Páez

“Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así” – Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

“Acróstico” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)

“Amigos” – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra)

“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

“Ella Baila Sola” – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)

“NASA” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo and Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo and Alejandro Sanz)

“Ojos Marrones” – Luis Jiménez, Lasso and Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz and Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

“Si Tú Me Quieres” – Fonseca, Yadam González and Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra)

“TQG” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums and Shakira, songwriters (Karol G and Shakira)

“Un X100to” – Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero and Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Best New Artist

Borja

Conexión Divina

Ana Del Castillo

Natascha Falcão

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

León Leiden

Maréh

Timø

Best Pop Vocal Album

La Cu4arta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans Vol.1 - Alemor

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

La Neta- Pedro Capó

Tu Historia- Julieta Venegas

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

Que Me Duela - Camilú

Corazón y Flecha - Manuel Carrasco

Décimo Cuarto - Andrés Cepeda

Placeres y Pecados - Vanesa Martín

Best Pop Song

“5:24” - Edgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

“Bailo Pa Ti” - Natalia Hernández Morales, Monsieur Periné, Santiago Prieto Sarabia, Julio Reyes Copello & Mitchie Rivera, songwriters (Monsieur Periné)

“Contigo” - Pablo Alboran, Mauricio Rengifo, Andres Torres & Sebastian Yatra, songwriters (Sebastian Yatra Featuring Pablo Alboran)

“Déjame Llorarte” - Paula Arenas & Manuel Ramos, songwriters (Paula Arenas & Jesús Navarro)

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” - Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“La Jumpa” - Arcangel Featuring Bad Bunny

“Ojalá” - Maria Becerra

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” - Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo

“Tqg” - Karol G Featuring Shakira

“Yandel 150” - Yandel & Feid

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Automatico” - Maria Becerra

“La Receta” - Tego Calderon

“Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” - Feid

“Gatúbela” - Karol G Featuring Maldy

“Hey Mor” - Ozuna & Feid

Best Urban Music Album

Xtassy - Akapellah

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

3Men2 Kbrn - Eladio Carrion

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum - Feid

Mañana Será Bonit - Karol G

Alma - Nicki Nicole

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Autodidacta” - Mauro De Tommaso & J Noa, songwriters (J Noa)

“Coco Chanel - Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrion, songwriters (Eladio Carrion

Featuring Bad Bunny)

“Dispara ***” - Santiago Alvarado, Milo J, Nicki Nicole & Santiago Ruiz,

songwriters (Nicki Nicole Featuring Milo J)

“Le Pido A Dios” - Martin Chris E, Feid & Esteban Higuita Estrada,

songwriters (Feid Featuring Dj Premier)

“Pá Ganá” - Akapellah, songwriter (Akapellah)

“Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi” - Vico C

Best Urban Song

“Automatico” - Maria Becerra, songwriter (Maria Becerra)

“La Jumpa” - Bad Bunny & Austin Santos, songwriters (Arcangel

Featuring Bad Bunny)

“Mi Mejor Canción” - Nelson Onell Diaz, Farruko, Gocho, Franklin Jovani

Martinez & Eric Perez Rovira, songwriters (Gocho Featuring Farruko)

“Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” - Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap & Quevedo, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo)

“Tqg” - Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

“Yandel 150” - Jowan, Andres David Restrepo, Joan Manuel Ubinas Jimenez & Yandel, songwriters (Yandel & Feid)

Best Rock Album

Íntimo Extremo - 30 Años

Cowboys De La A3

De La Tierra III

Dopelganga

Sólo D‘ Lira

Best Rock Song

“Depredadores” - Andrés Giménez & Andreas Kisser, songwriters (De La

Tierra)

“ El Piso Es Lava” - Todo Aparenta Normal, songwriter (Todo Aparenta Normal

Featuring An Espil & Evlay)

“Gris” - Juanes, songwriter (Juanes)

“Leche De Tigre” - Juan Galeano, songwriter (Diamante Eléctrico Featuring

Adrián Quesada)

“Los Perros” - Arde Bogotá, songwriters (Arde Bogotá)

Best Pop/Rock Album

El Diablo En El Cuerpo - Alex Anwandter

Trinchera Avanzada - Babasonicos

El Hombrecito Del Mar - León Gieco

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

Tripolar - Usted Señalemelo

Despídeme De Todxs - Juan Pablo Vega

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Alaska” - Bunbury, songwriter (Bunbury)

“Amantes” - León Larregui, songwriter (León Larregui)

“Caminar Sola” - Alex Anwandter & Julieta Venegas, songwriters (Julieta

Venegas)

“¿Dónde Se Llora Cuando Se Llora?” - Francisca Valenzuela & Francisco Victoria, songwriters

“Ojos Marrones” - Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters

(Lasso)

“Señorita Revolución” - Bruses & Ali Stone, songwriters (Bruses)

Best Alternative Music Album

Martínez - Cabra

Nacarile - iLe

Bolero Apocalíptico - Monsieur Periné

Mesa Dulce - Dante Spinetta

Reputa - Zahara

Best Alternative Song

“Aleros/Pompeii” - Sebastian Ayala, Daniel Briceño, Henry D´Arthenay,

Rodolfo Pagliuca & Hector Tosta, songwriters (La Vida

Boheme)

“ANASTASIA” - Cami & Jonathan Julca, songwriters (Cami)

“Cicatriz Radiante” - El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)

“El Lado Oscuro Del Corazón” - Dante Spinetta, songwriter (Dante Spinetta)

“Traguito” - Ismael Cancel, iLe & Mon Laferte, songwriters (iLe &

Mon Laferte)

Best Salsa Album

Catarsis - Daniela Darcourt

Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa

Cambios - Willy García

Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional De Colombia

Tierra Y Libertad - Plena79 Salsa Orchestra Featuring Alain Pérez y Jeremy Bosch

Debut Y Segunda Tanda (Deluxe) - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

Leandro Díaz Special Edition - Silvestre Dangond

El Favor De Dios - Ana Del Castillo

Cumbia Del Corazón - Los Ángeles Azules

Hombre Absurdo - Gregorio Uribe

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

Cuatro26 - Manny Cruz

Road Trip - Manny Manuel

Trópico, Vol. 2 - Pavel Núñez

Fórmula, Vol. 3 - Romeo Santos

A Mi Manera - Sergio Vargas

Best Traditional Tropical Album

Tierra, Songs By Cuban Women - Estrella Acosta

Y Sigo Pa’lante - El Septeto Santiaguero

Tour Sinfónico En Vivo Auditorio Nacional - La Sonora Santanera

Danzoneando (En Vivo Desde Matanzas) - Orquesta Failde

Vida - Omara Portuondo

En Tiempo De Son... Homenaje A Las Canciones De: Jorge

Luis Piloto - Septeto Acarey De Reynier Pérez

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

Mejor - Contigo

5:10 am - Luis Fernando Borjas

Intruso - Silvestre Dangond

24/7 - Gusi

Otro Color - Ilegales

Best Tropical Song

“Ambulancia”

“Día De Luz [ 80 Aniversario ]”

“El Merengue”

“La Fórmula”

“Que Me Quedes Tú”

“Si Tú Me Quieres”

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Santiago Cruz

Joaquina

Natalia Lafourcade

Maréh

Juan Carlos Pérez Soto

Best Singer-Songwriter Song

“De Todas Las Flores”

“La Raíz”

“1.200 Kilómetros”

“Si Me Matan”

“Tu Historia, La Mía y La Verdad”

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

“Se Canta Con El Corazón (Deluxe)” - Majo Aguilar

“Bordado A Mano” - Ana Bárbara

“Sólo Muere Si Se Olvida” - Adriel Favela

“Herederos” - Mariachi Herencia De México

“Forajido EP2” - Christian Nodal

Best Banda Album

De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien - Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Hecho En México...Mágico - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Punto y Aparte - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Una Copa Por Cada Reina (Deluxe) - Nathan Galante

1500 Pedas - La Adictiva

Prefiero Estar Contigo (Deluxe) - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best Tejano Album

Sin Fin

El Patrón

Super Heroes De Blanco

Para Empezar A Amar

Ganas

Best Norteño Album

Aclarando La Mente

Family & Friends

Fuera De Serie

Colmillo De Leche

Hay Niveles (Deluxe)

Best Regional Song

“Aclarando La Mente” - Joss Favela, songwriter (Joss Favela)

“Alaska” - Edgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Grupo Firme)

“Ella Baila Sola” - Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma)

“La Siguiente” Edgar Barrera, Kany García, Richi López & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Kany García Featuring Christian Nodal)

“Un X100to” Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Rios &

Mag, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Best Instrumental Album

Tres

Choro Negro

Brooklyn-Cumana

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute. Ritmo

Made In Miami

Romance Al Campesino Porteño

Best Folk Album

Epifanías

Aguajes De Mar y Manglar

Camino Al Sol

Mamá Cumbé

El Trébol Agorero, Homenaje A Luis Antonio Calvo

Ayvu

Tierra Adentro

Best Tango Album

Retrato Del Aire

Operation Tango

Reencuentro

Ahora

Argentinxs

Best Flamenco Album

Pura Sangre

Por La Tangente

Quejíos De Un Maleante

Camino

Prohibido El Toque

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

Unánime

Flying Chicken

Salomão Soares

Bembé

Semblanzas

I Missed You Too!

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

Fuego & Poder (Live)

Vida

El Vallenato Se Hizo En El Cielo

Hazme Caminar

El Cielo Aún Espera

Lo Que Vemos

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

Anos -Vol 1

Novo Tempo

Único

Preto No Branco Vertical

Nós

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

Bryan Behr Ao Vivo Em São Paulo

Nome da Estrela

Hodari

Quintal

As Palavras, Vol. 1 & 2

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

Não Me Espere Na Estação

Jardineiros

Meu Esquema

Habilidades Extraordinárias

Olho F

Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance

Da Favela Pro Asfalto

Aviso De Amigo

Fé

Distopia

Good Vibe

Best Samba/Pagode Album

Negra Ópera

Resenha Do Mumu

Desse Jeito

Sambasá

Meu Nome É Thiago André (Ao Vivo)