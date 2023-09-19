2023 Latin GRAMMY nominations: Celebrating excellence in Portuguese and Spanish-language music

Every year, the Latin music industry eagerly anticipates the Latin GRAMMY Awards. This event celebrates the rich diversity of Spanish-language music and serves as a global stage to honor and elevate artists from across the Spanish-speaking world.
In 2023, the Latin Recording Academy continues its mission to recognize and appreciate outstanding talent, and this year’s nominations promise to be as exciting as ever.
On Thursday, November 16, music enthusiasts from around the globe will gather to witness the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. This year’s event holds a special significance as it marks the first time the Latin GRAMMYs will be hosted in Seville, Spain. The city, known for its rich cultural heritage, provides a stunning backdrop for an evening that celebrates the cultural and musical diversity of the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking world.
This year’s Latin GRAMMYs venue is Seville’s Conference and Exhibition Centre, popularly known as FIBES. This choice not only adds a touch of grandeur to the event but also represents a historic milestone for the organization. The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will be the first-ever international telecast in the history of the awards, signifying the growing global influence and appeal of Spanish-language music.
The excitement peaked on Tuesday, September 20, when the Latin Recording Academy officially announced the nominations for the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs. Music lovers, artists, and industry insiders eagerly gathered to see which artists and works had been recognized for their excellence in various categories.
Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the talented artists and their outstanding works that are vying for a Latin GRAMMY in 2023:
Record Of The Year
- “No Es Que Te Extrañe”- Christina Aguilera
- “Carretera y Manta”- Pablo Alborán
- “Déjame Llorarte”- Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Bizarrap Featuring Shakira
- “Si Tú Me Quieres”- Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra
- “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora”- Karol G
- “De Todas Las Flores”- Natalia Lafourcade
- “Ojos Marrones”- Lasso
- “La Fórmula”- Maluma & Marc Anthony
- “Despechá”- Rosalía
- “Correcaminos”- Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean
Album Of The Year
- “La Cu4rta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- “A Ciegas” – Paula Arenas
- “De Adentro Pa Afuera” – Camilo
- “Décimo Cuarto” – Andrés Cepeda
- “Vida Cotidiana” – Juanes
- “Mañana Será Bonito” – Karol G
- “De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade
- “Play” – Ricky Martín
- “Eadda9223” – Fito Páez
- “Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así” – Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
- “Acróstico” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)
- “Amigos” – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra)
- “De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
- “Ella Baila Sola” – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)
- “NASA” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo and Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo and Alejandro Sanz)
- “Ojos Marrones” – Luis Jiménez, Lasso and Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz and Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)
- “Si Tú Me Quieres” – Fonseca, Yadam González and Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra)
- “TQG” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums and Shakira, songwriters (Karol G and Shakira)
- “Un X100to” – Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero and Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)
Best New Artist
- Borja
- Conexión Divina
- Ana Del Castillo
- Natascha Falcão
- Gale
- Paola Guanche
- Joaquina
- León Leiden
- Maréh
- Timø
Best Pop Vocal Album
- La Cu4arta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans Vol.1 - Alemor
- De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
- La Neta- Pedro Capó
- Tu Historia- Julieta Venegas
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
- Que Me Duela - Camilú
- Corazón y Flecha - Manuel Carrasco
- Décimo Cuarto - Andrés Cepeda
- Placeres y Pecados - Vanesa Martín
Best Pop Song
- “5:24” - Edgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
- “Bailo Pa Ti” - Natalia Hernández Morales, Monsieur Periné, Santiago Prieto Sarabia, Julio Reyes Copello & Mitchie Rivera, songwriters (Monsieur Periné)
- “Contigo” - Pablo Alboran, Mauricio Rengifo, Andres Torres & Sebastian Yatra, songwriters (Sebastian Yatra Featuring Pablo Alboran)
- “Déjame Llorarte” - Paula Arenas & Manuel Ramos, songwriters (Paula Arenas & Jesús Navarro)
- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” - Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
- “La Jumpa” - Arcangel Featuring Bad Bunny
- “Ojalá” - Maria Becerra
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” - Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo
- “Tqg” - Karol G Featuring Shakira
- “Yandel 150” - Yandel & Feid
Best Reggaeton Performance
- “Automatico” - Maria Becerra
- “La Receta” - Tego Calderon
- “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” - Feid
- “Gatúbela” - Karol G Featuring Maldy
- “Hey Mor” - Ozuna & Feid
Best Urban Music Album
- Xtassy - Akapellah
- Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
- 3Men2 Kbrn - Eladio Carrion
- Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum - Feid
- Mañana Será Bonit - Karol G
- Alma - Nicki Nicole
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
- “Autodidacta” - Mauro De Tommaso & J Noa, songwriters (J Noa)
- “Coco Chanel - Bad Bunny & Eladio Carrion, songwriters (Eladio Carrion
- Featuring Bad Bunny)
- “Dispara ***” - Santiago Alvarado, Milo J, Nicki Nicole & Santiago Ruiz,
- songwriters (Nicki Nicole Featuring Milo J)
- “Le Pido A Dios” - Martin Chris E, Feid & Esteban Higuita Estrada,
- songwriters (Feid Featuring Dj Premier)
- “Pá Ganá” - Akapellah, songwriter (Akapellah)
- “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi” - Vico C
Best Urban Song
- “Automatico” - Maria Becerra, songwriter (Maria Becerra)
- “La Jumpa” - Bad Bunny & Austin Santos, songwriters (Arcangel
- Featuring Bad Bunny)
- “Mi Mejor Canción” - Nelson Onell Diaz, Farruko, Gocho, Franklin Jovani
- Martinez & Eric Perez Rovira, songwriters (Gocho Featuring Farruko)
- “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” - Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap & Quevedo, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Quevedo)
- “Tqg” - Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)
- “Yandel 150” - Jowan, Andres David Restrepo, Joan Manuel Ubinas Jimenez & Yandel, songwriters (Yandel & Feid)
Best Rock Album
- Íntimo Extremo - 30 Años
- Cowboys De La A3
- De La Tierra III
- Dopelganga
- Sólo D‘ Lira
Best Rock Song
- “Depredadores” - Andrés Giménez & Andreas Kisser, songwriters (De La
- Tierra)
- “ El Piso Es Lava” - Todo Aparenta Normal, songwriter (Todo Aparenta Normal
- Featuring An Espil & Evlay)
- “Gris” - Juanes, songwriter (Juanes)
- “Leche De Tigre” - Juan Galeano, songwriter (Diamante Eléctrico Featuring
- Adrián Quesada)
- “Los Perros” - Arde Bogotá, songwriters (Arde Bogotá)
Best Pop/Rock Album
- El Diablo En El Cuerpo - Alex Anwandter
- Trinchera Avanzada - Babasonicos
- El Hombrecito Del Mar - León Gieco
- Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
- Tripolar - Usted Señalemelo
- Despídeme De Todxs - Juan Pablo Vega
Best Pop/Rock Song
- “Alaska” - Bunbury, songwriter (Bunbury)
- “Amantes” - León Larregui, songwriter (León Larregui)
- “Caminar Sola” - Alex Anwandter & Julieta Venegas, songwriters (Julieta
- Venegas)
- “¿Dónde Se Llora Cuando Se Llora?” - Francisca Valenzuela & Francisco Victoria, songwriters
- “Ojos Marrones” - Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters
- (Lasso)
- “Señorita Revolución” - Bruses & Ali Stone, songwriters (Bruses)
Best Alternative Music Album
- Martínez - Cabra
- Nacarile - iLe
- Bolero Apocalíptico - Monsieur Periné
- Mesa Dulce - Dante Spinetta
- Reputa - Zahara
Best Alternative Song
- “Aleros/Pompeii” - Sebastian Ayala, Daniel Briceño, Henry D´Arthenay,
- Rodolfo Pagliuca & Hector Tosta, songwriters (La Vida
- Boheme)
- “ANASTASIA” - Cami & Jonathan Julca, songwriters (Cami)
- “Cicatriz Radiante” - El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)
- “El Lado Oscuro Del Corazón” - Dante Spinetta, songwriter (Dante Spinetta)
- “Traguito” - Ismael Cancel, iLe & Mon Laferte, songwriters (iLe &
- Mon Laferte)
Best Salsa Album
- Catarsis - Daniela Darcourt
- Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa
- Cambios - Willy García
- Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional De Colombia
- Tierra Y Libertad - Plena79 Salsa Orchestra Featuring Alain Pérez y Jeremy Bosch
- Debut Y Segunda Tanda (Deluxe) - Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
Mejor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato
- Leandro Díaz Special Edition - Silvestre Dangond
- El Favor De Dios - Ana Del Castillo
- Cumbia Del Corazón - Los Ángeles Azules
- Hombre Absurdo - Gregorio Uribe
- Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
- Cuatro26 - Manny Cruz
- Road Trip - Manny Manuel
- Trópico, Vol. 2 - Pavel Núñez
- Fórmula, Vol. 3 - Romeo Santos
- A Mi Manera - Sergio Vargas
Best Traditional Tropical Album
- Tierra, Songs By Cuban Women - Estrella Acosta
- Y Sigo Pa’lante - El Septeto Santiaguero
- Tour Sinfónico En Vivo Auditorio Nacional - La Sonora Santanera
- Danzoneando (En Vivo Desde Matanzas) - Orquesta Failde
- Vida - Omara Portuondo
- En Tiempo De Son... Homenaje A Las Canciones De: Jorge
- Luis Piloto - Septeto Acarey De Reynier Pérez
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
- Mejor - Contigo
- 5:10 am - Luis Fernando Borjas
- Intruso - Silvestre Dangond
- 24/7 - Gusi
- Otro Color - Ilegales
Best Tropical Song
- “Ambulancia”
- “Día De Luz [ 80 Aniversario ]”
- “El Merengue”
- “La Fórmula”
- “Que Me Quedes Tú”
- “Si Tú Me Quieres”
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
- Santiago Cruz
- Joaquina
- Natalia Lafourcade
- Maréh
- Juan Carlos Pérez Soto
Best Singer-Songwriter Song
- “De Todas Las Flores”
- “La Raíz”
- “1.200 Kilómetros”
- “Si Me Matan”
- “Tu Historia, La Mía y La Verdad”
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
- “Se Canta Con El Corazón (Deluxe)” - Majo Aguilar
- “Bordado A Mano” - Ana Bárbara
- “Sólo Muere Si Se Olvida” - Adriel Favela
- “Herederos” - Mariachi Herencia De México
- “Forajido EP2” - Christian Nodal
Best Banda Album
- De Hoy En Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bien - Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- Hecho En México...Mágico - Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
- Punto y Aparte - Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Una Copa Por Cada Reina (Deluxe) - Nathan Galante
- 1500 Pedas - La Adictiva
- Prefiero Estar Contigo (Deluxe) - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Best Tejano Album
- Sin Fin
- El Patrón
- Super Heroes De Blanco
- Para Empezar A Amar
- Ganas
Best Norteño Album
- Aclarando La Mente
- Family & Friends
- Fuera De Serie
- Colmillo De Leche
- Hay Niveles (Deluxe)
Best Regional Song
- “Aclarando La Mente” - Joss Favela, songwriter (Joss Favela)
- “Alaska” - Edgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Grupo Firme)
- “Ella Baila Sola” - Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma)
- “La Siguiente” Edgar Barrera, Kany García, Richi López & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Kany García Featuring Christian Nodal)
- “Un X100to” Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Rios &
- Mag, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)
Best Instrumental Album
- Tres
- Choro Negro
- Brooklyn-Cumana
- The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute. Ritmo
- Made In Miami
- Romance Al Campesino Porteño
Best Folk Album
- Epifanías
- Aguajes De Mar y Manglar
- Camino Al Sol
- Mamá Cumbé
- El Trébol Agorero, Homenaje A Luis Antonio Calvo
- Ayvu
- Tierra Adentro
Best Tango Album
- Retrato Del Aire
- Operation Tango
- Reencuentro
- Ahora
- Argentinxs
Best Flamenco Album
- Pura Sangre
- Por La Tangente
- Quejíos De Un Maleante
- Camino
- Prohibido El Toque
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
- Unánime
- Flying Chicken
- Salomão Soares
- Bembé
- Semblanzas
- I Missed You Too!
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
- Fuego & Poder (Live)
- Vida
- El Vallenato Se Hizo En El Cielo
- Hazme Caminar
- El Cielo Aún Espera
- Lo Que Vemos
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
- Anos -Vol 1
- Novo Tempo
- Único
- Preto No Branco Vertical
- Nós
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
- Bryan Behr Ao Vivo Em São Paulo
- Nome da Estrela
- Hodari
- Quintal
- As Palavras, Vol. 1 & 2
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
- Não Me Espere Na Estação
- Jardineiros
- Meu Esquema
- Habilidades Extraordinárias
- Olho F
Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance
- Da Favela Pro Asfalto
- Aviso De Amigo
- Fé
- Distopia
- Good Vibe
Best Samba/Pagode Album
- Negra Ópera
- Resenha Do Mumu
- Desse Jeito
- Sambasá
- Meu Nome É Thiago André (Ao Vivo)