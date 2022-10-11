5 Latin horror movies to watch this Halloween

Latin cinema is usually associated with dramas and comedies. While their horror offerings don’t usually make it overseas, thanks to streaming, now more than ever we have access to all kinds of terrifying movies, showing a wealth of Latin horror that we didn’t expect.

Latin horror films have existed since the start of cinema, it’s only know that most people are hearing about them. These movies take religious, supernatural and mythical topics in uniquely Latin directions, imbuing them with class and political commentary, all resulting in unsettling films, especially for an audience that’s acquainted with the topic that’s being discussed.

If you want to try something new this Halloween, here are 5 Latin horror movies to keep on your list, with all of them streaming in the US’ most popular platforms:

Good Manners

This 2017 film has a little bit of everything; werewolves, a queer love story, and complex family dynamics. It’s a must watch. The film follows Ana (Marjorie Estiano) and Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a wealthy pregnant woman and her nanny, who form a strong bond that soon turns romantic. Soon after, Clara must care for Ana’s child, who turns beastly with each full moon. You can stream it on Shudder.

La Llorona

If you grew up in a Latin country or heard horror stories from your Latin family, you’ve heard of La Llorona. The traumatizing myth revolves around the ghost of a weeping woman who is heard or seen crying and mourning the death of her kids. The movie, released in 2019, was directed by Jayro Bustamante, from Guatemala, who took inspiration from the genocide of his country and gave the film an intelligent and political twist. You can stream it on Shudder.

Vampires vs The Bronx

When looking for a movie with horror vibes but mostly some laughs, “Vampires vs The Bronx” is streaming on Netflix. The movie follows three Bronx kids trying to fight off a wave of vampires who are bent on taking over their block and killing as many people as they can.