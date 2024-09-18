Who is Bettina Anderson? The woman who was reportedly kissing Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. has people wondering what's up with his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle after reports began circulating that he was allegedly kissing a woman who is not his fiance.

DailyMail broke the news with photos of Don Jr. with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, 37, during an "intimate" brunch date on August 17. Sources told the outlet the romance is the hottest gossip at Palm Beach, with witnesses saying the couple shared some kisses at brunch and have been seen together "all over" town.

The next day, on August 18, he reunited with his 55-year-old fiancée at the MAGA Boat Parade in Palm Beach County.

Who is Bettina Anderson?

© Getty Bettina Anderson attends an event in 2021 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Anderson is a socialite and philanthropist, Founder, and CEO of BAE Ventures LLC, according to her Linkedin. She describes herself on her Instagram bio as "just your typical stay-at-home mom. "Only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids.." she quips. She has 31.3k followers, where she shares photoshoots with clever captions.

She has an article from Moda Operandi linked to her page, describing her as a "third-generation Palm Beacher" and environmentalist. They note that she’s one of the founders of The Paradise Fund, a young patron of The Everglades Foundation, and an active supporter of the local arts community.

Per DailyMail, her father was Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who passed away in 2013 and became the youngest president of Worth Avenue National Bank when he was 26. According to the outlet, Anderson attended St. Andrews School in Boca Raton, where tuition ranges from $30,885 per year for Lower School and Pre-K to $72,420 for boarding students in grades 9-12.

Bettina is a well-known socialite in Florida

She earned a BA in Art History, Criticism, and Conservation from Columbia University in New York City and lived there for three more years before returning to Florida.

As for Anderson's dating history, they've had quite the bank account. An insider told DailyMail, "Bettina is quite choosy about her men – and in her world, many have very deep pockets."

She has been linked to Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel LLC, worth an estimated $43 billion, and William 'Beau' Wrigley Jr., heir to the Wrigley gum fortune, worth $3.4 billion. Wrigley Jr. dated Anderson in 2017, following his second marriage and before meeting his third wife, per DailyMail.

How is Kimberly Guilfoyle reacting?

It's been business as usual for the 55-year-old, who has been actively supporting Donald Trump's campaign on Instagram.