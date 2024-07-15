Shakira's father hospitalized before her Copa America performance: Details

Shakira is being praised for her incredible performance at the Copa America final in Miami. However, it seems the Colombian singer was going through a difficult moment before taking the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

As reported by Semana, the singer's dad, William Mebarak Chadid, 92, was rushed to the hospital just minutes before her performance in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia. Shakira showed her support for Colombia and Argentina and performed some of her hit songs in front of 54.000 fans, including 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'TQM' among other tracks.

The reason for his hospitalization has yet to be revealed, however, last month local media reported that he had shown signs of improvement following recent health struggles. Back in June, it was reported that he had left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was transferred to a regular room, suggesting an improvement in his health.

According to Radio Caracol, Shakira's dad underwent multiple medical examinations that confirmed his improving condition before he was transferred. He was previously admitted after suffering respiratory complications, with Shakira staying by his side in Colombia.

The singer was spotted around Barranquilla, with her fans being aware of her dad's health challenges, and wishing him a speedy recovery during the difficult moment. After visiting one of the local restaurants, a photo of the musician was shared on social media with a sweet caption.

"Dear Shakira, we are deeply grateful for your visit and for sharing your unmatched joy with us. You have taken our Caribbean spirit around the world, and we hope you enjoyed the flavors and warmth of this land. We wish your dear father a speedy recovery. The doors of Olio and Jade will always be open for you and your loved ones," the restaurant shared at the time.