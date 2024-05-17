Oscar Isaac to star in the CG-animated family film about Jesus’ life

In a groundbreaking move that promises to blend cinematic excellence with profound storytelling, Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac and Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker are set to grace the screen as Jesus Christ and Peter the Apostle, respectively, in Mofac Animation’s upcoming film, “The King of Kings.”

This CG-animated family film, drawing inspiration from a lesser-known short story by literary giant Charles Dickens, offers a fresh perspective on Jesus’s life and times, promising to intrigue and captivate audiences.

Isaac and Whitaker, joining a star-studded ensemble cast, bring their exceptional talents to this faith-based movie. The cast already boasts the likes of Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, and Golden Globe nominee Roman Griffin Davis, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

In “The King of Kings,” viewers will witness a multi-dimensional adventure as Charles and Walter Dickens embark on a journey through time, delving into the captivating narrative of Jesus‘ life. Through the lens of animation, the Dickens duo, accompanied by their feline friend Willa, become integral parts of the ancient tale, interacting with Jesus, his disciples, and his adversaries.

Producer Anfernee Kim expressed his anticipation for Isaac’s portrayal of Jesus, stating, “A film capturing the epic life of Jesus Christ warrants a stellar cast, and our actors announced to date — Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, and Roman Griffin Davis — is impressive by any measure.” Kim praised Isaac for his ability to capture the character’s impactful essence, a performance that is sure to leave audiences in awe.

©Getty Images





Oscar Isaac’s career has been marked by a diverse array of roles that showcase his exceptional talent. From his Golden Globe-winning performance in the HBO miniseries “Show Me a Hero” to his captivating portrayal in the Coen Brothers‘ film “Inside Llewyn Davis,” Isaac has consistently delivered memorable performances. He has received critical acclaim for “A Most Violent Year,” “Ex Machina,” and “Dune,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Isaac’s portrayal of Poe Dameron in the “Star Wars” trilogy has endeared him to audiences worldwide, solidifying his status as a household name. Beyond the silver screen, Isaac’s contributions to various mediums, including video games, LEGO specials, and theme park attractions, have further cemented his place in popular culture.