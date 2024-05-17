Jessica Biel opens up about marriage with Justin Timberlake: ‘Trying to find the time’

Jessica Biel is opening up about her marriage with Justin Timberlake. The 42-year-old Hollywood star is sharing a glimpse of her family life with the 43-year-old singer. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share two sons, 9-year-old Silas, and 3-year-old Phineas.

During the latest episode of ‘The View,’ the actress talked about her marriage with the singer, revealing that her relationship is still “a work in progress” as they both have extremely busy schedules. The singer is currently on his world tour, while the actress has multiple projects lined up.

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” she said, adding that they stay connected with their vids on Zoom and FaceTime when they are away from home. “I’m already exhausted — there’s been four shows! Oh, my God!” she said on the show, talking about Justin’s tour. “I don’t know how he is gonna do it. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it. Somehow, someway.”

The singer and the actress have also shared some quality time while Justin continues his tour. “It’s a family affair y’all,” she recently wrote on social media, showing support for his new music. Back in February, Justin talked about his life with the star and their kids.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” he shared on the Graham Norton Show. “But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife and I’m just happy.“ “I think it’s just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful,” he continued. “And I don’t think I’ve ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, ‘Wow this is really cool’ and just be thankful for it.”