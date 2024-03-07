The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, and some of the biggest names in music were in attendance. The annual event recognizes music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. With special musical performances and recognitions, the event celebrates the powerhouses shaping the music landscape today. Fans can watch the full show on March 7th at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET at billboardwomeninmusic.com and on YouTube. Notably, Colombian Superstar Karol G was honored with the coveted Woman of the Year award, making her the first artist who primarily records in Spanish to claim the honor since the ceremony’s inauguration in 2007. Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, who recently starred in Karol G’s track, “Contigo” was also honored with the Impact Award. Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza received one of Billboard’s new Global Force Awards. While it was an evening celebrating music, it was also an incredible night of fashion as stars showed off their unique style and personalities. Check out some of the best red carpet looks below.



