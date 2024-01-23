If there’s a name that stands out in the music and artistic industry for carrying the Spanish label globally, it’s Julio Iglesias. Beyond his successful and enduring professional career, marked by a shift from a footballer’s dream due to an accident to conquering the stage with his voice, his personal life is rich in anecdotes and nuances.

In addition to his well-known reputation as a ladies‘ man with relationships with Isabel Preysler and Miranda Rijnsburger, Julio Iglesias has formed a large family. From his three siblings, Carlos Iglesias shares both parents, while Jaime and Ruth are from his father only.