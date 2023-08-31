Suri Cruise has been a fashion icon since her birth. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has long lived a public life, with photographers often tracking her evolving fashion style. As of late, since Cruise has grown older, she’s been showing a more personalized sense of style, which is relaxed yet still featuring plenty of openings for iconic clothing items.

As fall approaches, we’re hoping to see various items make a comeback in Cruise’s wardrobe. Scroll down to have a look: