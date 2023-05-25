Celebrities, fans and personalities from all over the world have reacted to the death of Tina Turner. The Rock n’ Roll icon was an 8-time Grammy Award winner and a total legend.

News of the rockstar’s death was confirmed by her publicist on May 24. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the statement read.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” said in a statement.

These are some of the Queen Rock ‘n’ Roll’s iconic moments in Pictures.