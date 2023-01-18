Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is working as an artist under a pseudonym

It’s easy for celebrity kids to ride the coattails of their parent’s success and break into an industry using economic resources and social capital. But, Pax Jolie-Pitt is making a name for himself in the art world, undercover. According to Page Six, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son has been working as an artist under a pseudonym.

Pax is 19 years old, and he might have a bright future as an artist. Page Six reported Tuesday that he has been secretly working under the fictitious name, “Embtto.”

A source told the outlet his art is a “digital and mixed media process” that is not NFTs. They went on to describe it as “abstract.”

Pax has seemingly been working in secret for some time because he already has a show coming up. Page Six’s insider said he is preparing for a show at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Pax was adopted from Vietnam by Angelina and Pitt when they were still married in 2007. They also share Maddox, 21, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vienne, 14.

While Pax is pursuing art, Maddox is an actor and producer. Zahara is currently in college but has also acted. Shiloh is still a teen but is a great dancer, while Knox and Vienne are enjoying life as teenagers.