Sofia Vergara has been relaxing under the palms with her husband Joe Manganiello. The couple are currently enjoying a tropical vacation and the actress has been documenting their trip on social media, showing her fans and followers some of her most memorable moments. From her romantic dates with Joe, to wearing casual beach dresses, and posing poolside and looking gorgeous.
