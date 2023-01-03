For Jennifer Lopez, 2022 was a great year; therefore, to revisit those special moments, the singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social media to an Instagram reel celebrating “one of the best years yet” with never-seen-before snaps and videos.

“I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow,” Lopez wrote in the caption.