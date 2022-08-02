Dog Lovers: How often should you bathe and groom your dog?

Taking your dog to the groomer can be a difficult task, and while sometimes it can be your furry friend having some trouble adapting, it can also be tricky to know how often it is best to take your pet for a bath, even if you prefer to do it at home.

Every pup is different, so you might want to take into consideration some things, including their odor, which might involve problems with their anal glands, or in some cases their level of activity, as they are regularly playing at the dog park or have simply played in the dirt recently.

Another thing to think about is their type of coat. If your dog is long-haired or curly-haired, they will require a little more attention, at least once a month or six weeks, to keep their coat healthy. If your dog is hairless or has a short coat, they will need more frequent baths.

A good rule of thumb is going to the groomer at least once a month, to remove their buildup dirt and debris, and avoiding clogged pores, itchiness and dry or oily skin. But also keep in mind that you should check your dog for allergies, because in some particular cases, frequent baths or the type of shampoo used can replenish your pet’s natural moisture.

And how about trimming their nails? Well this is also very important, as it is advised to trim them every two weeks. However, if your dog is constantly walking outside on the sidewalk, they could require nail trimming every four weeks. So keep an eye out for their behavior at home, if you find them licking their paws or walking with difficulty.