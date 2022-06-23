Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Doja Cat is no stranger to wild looks.
On Wednesday, the singer shared some new looks with her followers, including a tye-dye outfit made out of a colorful crop top, matching bikini bottoms and pink highlights in her hair. Over the past few weeks, Doja has had issues with her health, resulting in her followers celebrating her new looks and the fact that she’s feeling better.
